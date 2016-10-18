Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2016)

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,52 -0,43 14,48 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,94 -0,41 12,66 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 256,6 4,9 -176,5 Indices 0 0 Dow-Jones 18 086,4 -51,98 661,37 S&P 500 2 126,5 -6,48 82,56 Nasdaq 5 199,82 -14,34 192,41 Nikkei 16 933,81 77,44 -2 099,9 Dax 10 503,57 -76,81 -239,44 FTSE 100 6 947,55 -66 705,23 CAC 40 INDEX 4 450,23 -20,69 -186,83 Shanghai Composite 3 041,166 -22,643 -498,014 Bist 100 77 437,58 -116,63 5 710,59 RTS 977,3 -5,74 220,26 Currency 0 0 USD/EUR 1,1 0,0028 0,0144 USD/GBP 1,2183 -0,0008 -0,2563 JPY/USD 103,89 -0,29 -16,66 RUB/USD 63,1252 0,1679 -9,3957 TRY/USD 3,096 0,0057 0,1746 CNY/USD 6,7375 0,0092 0,2438