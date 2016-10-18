Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2016)

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,52
|-0,43
|14,48
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,94
|-0,41
|12,66
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 256,6
|4,9
|-176,5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 086,4
|-51,98
|661,37
|S&P 500
|2 126,5
|-6,48
|82,56
|Nasdaq
|5 199,82
|-14,34
|192,41
|Nikkei
|16 933,81
|77,44
|-2 099,9
|Dax
|10 503,57
|-76,81
|-239,44
|FTSE 100
|6 947,55
|-66
|705,23
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 450,23
|-20,69
|-186,83
|Shanghai Composite
|3 041,166
|-22,643
|-498,014
|Bist 100
|77 437,58
|-116,63
|5 710,59
|RTS
|977,3
|-5,74
|220,26
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1
|0,0028
|0,0144
|USD/GBP
|1,2183
|-0,0008
|-0,2563
|JPY/USD
|103,89
|-0,29
|-16,66
|RUB/USD
|63,1252
|0,1679
|-9,3957
|TRY/USD
|3,096
|0,0057
|0,1746
|CNY/USD
|6,7375
|0,0092
|0,2438
