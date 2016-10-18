 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 51,52 USD/barrel

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,52-0,4314,48
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)49,94-0,4112,66
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 256,64,9-176,5
    Indices00
    Dow-Jones18 086,4-51,98661,37
    S&P 5002 126,5-6,4882,56
    Nasdaq5 199,82-14,34192,41
    Nikkei16 933,8177,44-2 099,9
    Dax10 503,57-76,81-239,44
    FTSE 1006 947,55-66705,23
    CAC 40 INDEX4 450,23-20,69-186,83
    Shanghai Composite3 041,166-22,643-498,014
    Bist 10077 437,58-116,635 710,59
    RTS977,3-5,74220,26

    Currency

    		00
    USD/EUR1,10,00280,0144
    USD/GBP1,2183-0,0008-0,2563
    JPY/USD103,89-0,29-16,66
    RUB/USD63,12520,1679-9,3957
    TRY/USD3,0960,00570,1746
    CNY/USD6,73750,00920,2438
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi