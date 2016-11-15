Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.11.2016)

15 November, 2016 09:44

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 44,43 -0,13 7,39 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 43,32 0,19 6,04 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 221,7 -5,45 -211,4 Indices Dow-Jones 18 868,69 21,03 1 443,66 S&P 500 2 164,2 -0,25 120,26 Nasdaq 5 218,4 -18,71 210,99 Nikkei 17 672,62 297,83 -1 361,09 Dax 10 693,69 25,74 -49,32 FTSE 100 6 753,18 22,75 510,86 CAC 40 INDEX 4 508,55 19,28 -128,51 Shanghai Composite 3 210,37 14,33 -328,81 Bist 100 74 419,1 -755,07 2 692,11 RTS 960,32 -9,83 203,28 Currency USD/EUR 1,0737 -0,0117 -0,0119 USD/GBP 1,249 -0,0103 -0,2256 JPY/USD 108,42 1,74 -12,13 RUB/USD 66 0,2408 -6,5209 TRY/USD 3,2901 0,0413 0,3687 CNY/USD 6,86 0,0448 0,3663