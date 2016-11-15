 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 44,43 USD/barrel

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)44,43-0,137,39
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)43,320,196,04
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 221,7-5,45-211,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 868,6921,031 443,66
    S&P 5002 164,2-0,25120,26
    Nasdaq5 218,4-18,71210,99
    Nikkei17 672,62297,83-1 361,09
    Dax10 693,6925,74-49,32
    FTSE 1006 753,1822,75510,86
    CAC 40 INDEX4 508,5519,28-128,51
    Shanghai Composite3 210,3714,33-328,81
    Bist 10074 419,1-755,072 692,11
    RTS960,32-9,83203,28

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0737-0,0117-0,0119
    USD/GBP1,249-0,0103-0,2256
    JPY/USD108,421,74-12,13
    RUB/USD660,2408-6,5209
    TRY/USD3,29010,04130,3687
    CNY/USD6,860,04480,3663
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi