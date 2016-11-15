Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (15.11.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/4dd870bf0c64cd8d0eeb306100692246/3f69d5e6-5048-41dd-a3ad-996828037349_292.jpg
Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|44,43
|-0,13
|7,39
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|43,32
|0,19
|6,04
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 221,7
|-5,45
|-211,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 868,69
|21,03
|1 443,66
|S&P 500
|2 164,2
|-0,25
|120,26
|Nasdaq
|5 218,4
|-18,71
|210,99
|Nikkei
|17 672,62
|297,83
|-1 361,09
|Dax
|10 693,69
|25,74
|-49,32
|FTSE 100
|6 753,18
|22,75
|510,86
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 508,55
|19,28
|-128,51
|Shanghai Composite
|3 210,37
|14,33
|-328,81
|Bist 100
|74 419,1
|-755,07
|2 692,11
|RTS
|960,32
|-9,83
|203,28
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0737
|-0,0117
|-0,0119
|USD/GBP
|1,249
|-0,0103
|-0,2256
|JPY/USD
|108,42
|1,74
|-12,13
|RUB/USD
|66
|0,2408
|-6,5209
|TRY/USD
|3,2901
|0,0413
|0,3687
|CNY/USD
|6,86
|0,0448
|0,3663
Tural İbadlıNews Author