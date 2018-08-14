 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2018)

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/

    Last Price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year
    Commodity
     Brent (dollar/barel) 72,71 0,26 5,84
     WTI (dollar/barel) 66,83 -0,27 6,41
    Gold (dollar/unsiya) 1198,9 -20,3 -110,4
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25187,7 -125,44 468,48
    S&P 500 2821,93 -11,35 148,32
    Nasdaq 7819,71 -19,4 916,32
    Nikkei 21857,43 -440,65 -907,51
    Dax 12358,74 -65,61 -558,9
    FTSE 100 7642,45 2227,77 -45,32
    CAC 40 INDEX 5412,32 -2,36 99,76
    Shanghai Composite 2785,87 -9,44 -521,3
    BIST 100 92500,79 -2274,69 -22832,21
    RTS 1059,76 2,83 -94,67
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1,141 -0,0117 -0,0595
    USD/GBP 1,2771 -0,0053 -0,0742
    JPY/USD 110,7 -0,38 -1,99
    RUB/USD 67,5263 0,8575 9,8374
    TRY/USD 6,8838 1,3332 3,0856
    CNY/USD 6,8912 0,0702 0,3844
