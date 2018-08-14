Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2018)

14 August, 2018 09:54

Last Price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barel) 72,71 0,26 5,84 WTI (dollar/barel) 66,83 -0,27 6,41 Gold (dollar/unsiya) 1198,9 -20,3 -110,4 Indices Dow-Jones 25187,7 -125,44 468,48 S&P 500 2821,93 -11,35 148,32 Nasdaq 7819,71 -19,4 916,32 Nikkei 21857,43 -440,65 -907,51 Dax 12358,74 -65,61 -558,9 FTSE 100 7642,45 2227,77 -45,32 CAC 40 INDEX 5412,32 -2,36 99,76 Shanghai Composite 2785,87 -9,44 -521,3 BIST 100 92500,79 -2274,69 -22832,21 RTS 1059,76 2,83 -94,67 Currency USD/EUR 1,141 -0,0117 -0,0595 USD/GBP 1,2771 -0,0053 -0,0742 JPY/USD 110,7 -0,38 -1,99 RUB/USD 67,5263 0,8575 9,8374 TRY/USD 6,8838 1,3332 3,0856 CNY/USD 6,8912 0,0702 0,3844