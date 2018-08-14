Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.08.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/c564f48b130c124f96bd0253e0768345/ca0f0ca6-58f9-4ee9-adfd-df3af97ed254_292.jpg
|Last Price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barel)
|72,71
|0,26
|5,84
|WTI (dollar/barel)
|66,83
|-0,27
|6,41
|Gold (dollar/unsiya)
|1198,9
|-20,3
|-110,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25187,7
|-125,44
|468,48
|S&P 500
|2821,93
|-11,35
|148,32
|Nasdaq
|7819,71
|-19,4
|916,32
|Nikkei
|21857,43
|-440,65
|-907,51
|Dax
|12358,74
|-65,61
|-558,9
|FTSE 100
|7642,45
|2227,77
|-45,32
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5412,32
|-2,36
|99,76
|Shanghai Composite
|2785,87
|-9,44
|-521,3
|BIST 100
|92500,79
|-2274,69
|-22832,21
|RTS
|1059,76
|2,83
|-94,67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,141
|-0,0117
|-0,0595
|USD/GBP
|1,2771
|-0,0053
|-0,0742
|JPY/USD
|110,7
|-0,38
|-1,99
|RUB/USD
|67,5263
|0,8575
|9,8374
|TRY/USD
|6,8838
|1,3332
|3,0856
|CNY/USD
|6,8912
|0,0702
|0,3844
