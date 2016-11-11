 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 45,84 USD/barrel

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)45,84-0,528,8
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,66-0,617,38
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 266,4-7,1-166,7

    Indices

    		  
    Dow-Jones18 807,88218,191 382,85
    S&P 5002 167,484,22123,54
    Nasdaq5 208,8-42,27201,39
    Nikkei17 400,57142,97-1 633,14
    Dax10 630,12-15,89-112,89
    FTSE 1006 827,98-83,86585,66
    CAC 40 INDEX4 530,9577,47-106,11
    Shanghai Composite3 171,28242,912-367,898
    Bist 10076 360,36151,394 633,37
    RTS993,843,49236,8
    Currency  
    USD/EUR1,0893-0,00170,0037
    USD/GBP1,25550,0149-0,2191
    JPY/USD106,831,16-13,72
    RUB/USD65,69251,8808-6,8284
    TRY/USD3,25070,04050,3293
    CNY/USD6,8059-0,16560,3122
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi