Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2016)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|45,84
|-0,52
|8,8
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,66
|-0,61
|7,38
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 266,4
|-7,1
|-166,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 807,88
|218,19
|1 382,85
|S&P 500
|2 167,48
|4,22
|123,54
|Nasdaq
|5 208,8
|-42,27
|201,39
|Nikkei
|17 400,57
|142,97
|-1 633,14
|Dax
|10 630,12
|-15,89
|-112,89
|FTSE 100
|6 827,98
|-83,86
|585,66
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 530,95
|77,47
|-106,11
|Shanghai Composite
|3 171,282
|42,912
|-367,898
|Bist 100
|76 360,36
|151,39
|4 633,37
|RTS
|993,84
|3,49
|236,8
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0893
|-0,0017
|0,0037
|USD/GBP
|1,2555
|0,0149
|-0,2191
|JPY/USD
|106,83
|1,16
|-13,72
|RUB/USD
|65,6925
|1,8808
|-6,8284
|TRY/USD
|3,2507
|0,0405
|0,3293
|CNY/USD
|6,8059
|-0,1656
|0,3122
