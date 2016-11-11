Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.11.2016)

11 November, 2016 09:25

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 45,84 -0,52 8,8 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,66 -0,61 7,38 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 266,4 -7,1 -166,7 Indices Dow-Jones 18 807,88 218,19 1 382,85 S&P 500 2 167,48 4,22 123,54 Nasdaq 5 208,8 -42,27 201,39 Nikkei 17 400,57 142,97 -1 633,14 Dax 10 630,12 -15,89 -112,89 FTSE 100 6 827,98 -83,86 585,66 CAC 40 INDEX 4 530,95 77,47 -106,11 Shanghai Composite 3 171,282 42,912 -367,898 Bist 100 76 360,36 151,39 4 633,37 RTS 993,84 3,49 236,8 Currency USD/EUR 1,0893 -0,0017 0,0037 USD/GBP 1,2555 0,0149 -0,2191 JPY/USD 106,83 1,16 -13,72 RUB/USD 65,6925 1,8808 -6,8284 TRY/USD 3,2507 0,0405 0,3293 CNY/USD 6,8059 -0,1656 0,3122