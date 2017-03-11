Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.03.2017)

Bakı. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous
day's price
|Compared to beginning
of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,30
|-0,89
|-5,52
WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,4
|-0,88
|-5,32
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 204,45
|1,25
|54,45
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 902,98
|44,79
|1 140,38
|S&P 500
|2 372,6
|7,73
|133,77
|Nasdaq
|5 861,73
|22,92
|478,62
|Nikkei
|19 604,61
|286,03
|490,24
|Dax
|11 963,18
|15,21
|482,12
|FTSE 100
|7 343,08
|28,12
|200,25
|CAC 40
|4 993,32
|11,81
|131,01
|Shanghai Composite
|3 212,76
|-3,99
|109,12
|Bist 100
|89 611,4
|608,84
|11472,74
|RTS
|1 055,93
|9,03
|-96,4
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0678
|0,0102
|0,0162
|USD/GBP
|1,217
|0,0005
|-0,0168
|JPY/USD
|114,8
|-0,17
|-4,349
|RUB/USD
|58,9965
|-0,3033
|-2,2765
|TRY/USD
|3,7316
|-0,0422
|0,2039
|CNY/USD
|6,907
|-0,0053
|-0,038
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
