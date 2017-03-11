 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes - 51,30 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous
    day's price    		Compared to beginning
    of year 

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,30-0,89-5,52

    WTI oil (USD/barrel)

    		48,4-0,88-5,32
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1 204,451,2554,45

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 902,9844,791 140,38
    S&P 5002 372,67,73133,77
    Nasdaq5 861,7322,92478,62
    Nikkei19 604,61286,03490,24
    Dax11 963,1815,21482,12
    FTSE 1007 343,0828,12200,25
    CAC 404 993,3211,81131,01
    Shanghai Composite3 212,76-3,99109,12
    Bist 10089 611,4608,8411472,74
    RTS1 055,939,03-96,4
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,06780,01020,0162
    USD/GBP1,2170,0005-0,0168
    JPY/USD114,8-0,17-4,349
    RUB/USD58,9965-0,3033-2,2765
    TRY/USD3,7316-0,04220,2039
    CNY/USD6,907-0,0053-0,038
