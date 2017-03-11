Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.03.2017)

11 March, 2017 10:01

Bakı. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous

day's price Compared to beginning

of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,30 -0,89 -5,52 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,4 -0,88 -5,32 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 204,45 1,25 54,45 Indices Dow-Jones 20 902,98 44,79 1 140,38 S&P 500 2 372,6 7,73 133,77 Nasdaq 5 861,73 22,92 478,62 Nikkei 19 604,61 286,03 490,24 Dax 11 963,18 15,21 482,12 FTSE 100 7 343,08 28,12 200,25 CAC 40 4 993,32 11,81 131,01 Shanghai Composite 3 212,76 -3,99 109,12 Bist 100 89 611,4 608,84 11472,74 RTS 1 055,93 9,03 -96,4 Currency USD/EUR 1,0678 0,0102 0,0162 USD/GBP 1,217 0,0005 -0,0168 JPY/USD 114,8 -0,17 -4,349 RUB/USD 58,9965 -0,3033 -2,2765 TRY/USD 3,7316 -0,0422 0,2039 CNY/USD 6,907 -0,0053 -0,038