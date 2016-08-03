Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.08.2016)

3 August, 2016 10:38

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 41,88 0,08 4,84 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 39,63 0,12 2,35 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 370,50 -2,10 -62,60 Indices Dow-Jones 18 313,77 -90,74 888,74 S&P 500 2 157,03 -13,81 113,09 Nasdaq 5 137,73 -46,46 130,32 Nikkei 16 122,56 -268,89 -2 911,15 Dax 10 144,34 -186,18 -598,67 FTSE 100 6 645,40 -48,55 403,08 CAC 40 INDEX 4 327,99 -81,18 -309,07 Shanghai Composite 2 971,30 3,57 -567,88 Bist 100 75 803,92 -907,76 4 676,93 RTS 903,04 -19,49 146 Currency USD/EUR 1,1212 -0,0012 0,0356 USD/GBP 1,3319 -0,0039 -0,1427 JPY/USD 101,02 0,14 -19,53 RUB/USD 66,6682 -0,2323 -5,8527 TRY/USD 2,9977 0,006 0,0763 CNY/USD 6,6287 0,0001 0,1351