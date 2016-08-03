Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.08.2016)

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/
Commodity
|Last price
In comparison with
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|41,88
|0,08
|4,84
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|39,63
|0,12
|2,35
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 370,50
|-2,10
|-62,60
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 313,77
|-90,74
|888,74
|S&P 500
|2 157,03
|-13,81
|113,09
|Nasdaq
|5 137,73
|-46,46
|130,32
|Nikkei
|16 122,56
|-268,89
|-2 911,15
|Dax
|10 144,34
|-186,18
|-598,67
|FTSE 100
|6 645,40
|-48,55
|403,08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 327,99
|-81,18
|-309,07
|Shanghai Composite
|2 971,30
|3,57
|-567,88
|Bist 100
|75 803,92
|-907,76
|4 676,93
|RTS
|903,04
|-19,49
|146
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1212
|-0,0012
|0,0356
|USD/GBP
|1,3319
|-0,0039
|-0,1427
|JPY/USD
|101,02
|0,14
|-19,53
|RUB/USD
|66,6682
|-0,2323
|-5,8527
|TRY/USD
|2,9977
|0,006
|0,0763
|CNY/USD
|6,6287
|0,0001
|0,1351
Cavid Əzimov
