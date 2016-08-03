 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 41,88 USD/barrel

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity

    		Last price

    In comparison with
    previous day price

    		In comparison with beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)41,880,084,84
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)39,630,122,35
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 370,50-2,10-62,60
    Indices
    Dow-Jones18 313,77-90,74888,74
    S&P 5002 157,03-13,81113,09
    Nasdaq5 137,73-46,46130,32
    Nikkei16 122,56-268,89-2 911,15
    Dax10 144,34-186,18-598,67
    FTSE 1006 645,40-48,55403,08
    CAC 40 INDEX4 327,99-81,18-309,07
    Shanghai Composite2 971,303,57-567,88
    Bist 10075 803,92-907,764 676,93
    RTS903,04-19,49146

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,1212-0,00120,0356
    USD/GBP1,3319-0,0039-0,1427
    JPY/USD101,020,14-19,53
    RUB/USD66,6682-0,2323-5,8527
    TRY/USD2,99770,0060,0763
    CNY/USD6,62870,00010,1351
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi