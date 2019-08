In January-July this year, Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums worth 102.437 million AZN.

Report informs referring to Financial Market Supervisory Authority that this is 33% less compared to the same period last year.

Over the past year, payments for this type of insurance increased by 1.68% and reached 62.834 million AZN.

Notably, there are currently 4 life insurance companies in the country: PASHA Life, Ateshgah Life, Qala Life and Khalg Hayat.