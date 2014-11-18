Last year total bank capital of Azerbaijan rose by 80%

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Total bank capital of commercial banks in Azerbaijan increased by 18% last year.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said: "From the year 2013, when the banks required us to raise their minimum capital up to 50 million manats, the bank capital increased by 1,8 and amounted to 83%. We wait for raise of this number up to 99%".

Chairman of CBA stated that, Central Bank will be engaged in banks, which have problems on this issue, individually.

"Another main issue, which is also under our attention, is giving back of bank deposits. Deposits in banks is more twice than norm. During the year current deposites increased by 9%. But this figure is lower than previous periods. There are enough means in banks for reducing credit precents of banks," E.Rustamov stressed.