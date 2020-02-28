Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2020)

28 February, 2020 09:19

Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 51.01 -1.81 -17.32 WTI (dollar/barrel) 45.89 -2.22 -15.88 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,638.50 -12.70 120.40 Indices Dow-Jones 25,766.64 -1,190.95 -2,878.62 S&P 500 2,978.76 -137.63 -261.26 Nasdaq 8,566.48 -414.29 -440.14 Nikkei 21,083.72 -910.88 -2 591.35 Dax 12,367.46 -407.42 -969.65 FTSE 100 6,796.40 -246.07 -848.50 CAC 40 INDEX 5,495.60 -188.95 -541.49 Shanghai Composite 2,890.56 -114.43 -142.77 BIST 100 110,418.37 -4,752.90 -3,265.23 RTS 1,386.20 -75.02 -163.20 Currency USD/EUR 1.0993 0.0087 -0.0205 USD/GBP 1.2880 -0.0041 -0.0233 JPY/USD 109.0700 -1.1800 -0.0900 RUB/USD 66.9299 1.4399 4.7924 TRY/USD 6.2192 0.0587 0.2698 CNY/USD 7.0107 -0.0074 0.0310

