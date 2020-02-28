 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets 2802202
Current priceCompared to the
previous day's close		Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)51.01-1.81-17.32
WTI (dollar/barrel)45.89-2.22-15.88
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,638.50-12.70120.40
Indices
Dow-Jones25,766.64-1,190.95-2,878.62
S&P 5002,978.76-137.63-261.26
Nasdaq8,566.48-414.29-440.14
Nikkei21,083.72-910.88-2 591.35
Dax12,367.46-407.42-969.65
FTSE 1006,796.40-246.07-848.50
CAC 40 INDEX5,495.60-188.95-541.49
Shanghai Composite2,890.56-114.43-142.77
BIST 100110,418.37-4,752.90-3,265.23
RTS1,386.20-75.02-163.20
Currency
USD/EUR1.09930.0087-0.0205
USD/GBP1.2880-0.0041-0.0233
JPY/USD109.0700-1.1800-0.0900
RUB/USD66.92991.43994.7924
TRY/USD6.21920.05870.2698
CNY/USD7.0107-0.00740.0310
