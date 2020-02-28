Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.02.2020)

|Current price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|51.01
|-1.81
|-17.32
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|45.89
|-2.22
|-15.88
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,638.50
|-12.70
|120.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,766.64
|-1,190.95
|-2,878.62
|S&P 500
|2,978.76
|-137.63
|-261.26
|Nasdaq
|8,566.48
|-414.29
|-440.14
|Nikkei
|21,083.72
|-910.88
|-2 591.35
|Dax
|12,367.46
|-407.42
|-969.65
|FTSE 100
|6,796.40
|-246.07
|-848.50
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,495.60
|-188.95
|-541.49
|Shanghai Composite
|2,890.56
|-114.43
|-142.77
|BIST 100
|110,418.37
|-4,752.90
|-3,265.23
|RTS
|1,386.20
|-75.02
|-163.20
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0993
|0.0087
|-0.0205
|USD/GBP
|1.2880
|-0.0041
|-0.0233
|JPY/USD
|109.0700
|-1.1800
|-0.0900
|RUB/USD
|66.9299
|1.4399
|4.7924
|TRY/USD
|6.2192
|0.0587
|0.2698
|CNY/USD
|7.0107
|-0.0074
|0.0310
