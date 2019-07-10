Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.07.2019)

10 July, 2019 10:20

https://report.az/storage/news/b48ff2913e2a2759c67ee8382140a82c/01025b49-e579-4dd3-b23e-999a32b7e562_292.jpg Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.16 0.05 10.36 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.08 0.42 12.67 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,400.50 0.5 119.2 Indices Dow-Jones 26,783.49 - 138.63 3,456.03 S&P 500 2,979.63 5.59 472.78 Nasdaq 8,141.73 43.35 1,506.45 Nikkei 21,565.15 30.8 1,550.38 Dax 12,436.55 - 106.96 1,877.59 FTSE 100 7,536.47 - 12.8 808.34 CAC 40 INDEX 5,572.1 - 17.09 841.41 Shanghai Composite 2,928.23 - 5.13 434.33 BIST 100 96 856.09 - 2,082.29 5,585.61 RTS 1,394.86 - 2.85 326.14 Currency USD/EUR 1.1208 - 0.0006 - 0.0259 USD/GBP 1.2468 - 0.0042 - 0.0286 JPY/USD 108.85 0.13 - 0.84 RUB/USD 63.8139 0.1339 - 5.5375 TRY/USD 5.6971 - 0.0402 0.4077 CNY/USD 6.888 0.0061 0.0095