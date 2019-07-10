Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.07.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.16
|0.05
|10.36
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.08
|0.42
|12.67
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,400.50
|0.5
|119.2
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,783.49
|- 138.63
|3,456.03
|S&P 500
|2,979.63
|5.59
|472.78
|Nasdaq
|8,141.73
|43.35
|1,506.45
|Nikkei
|21,565.15
|30.8
|1,550.38
|Dax
|12,436.55
|- 106.96
|1,877.59
|FTSE 100
|7,536.47
|- 12.8
|808.34
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,572.1
|- 17.09
|841.41
|Shanghai Composite
|2,928.23
|- 5.13
|434.33
|BIST 100
|96 856.09
|- 2,082.29
|5,585.61
|RTS
|1,394.86
|- 2.85
|326.14
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1208
|- 0.0006
|- 0.0259
|USD/GBP
|1.2468
|- 0.0042
|- 0.0286
|JPY/USD
|108.85
|0.13
|- 0.84
|RUB/USD
|63.8139
|0.1339
|- 5.5375
|TRY/USD
|5.6971
|- 0.0402
|0.4077
|CNY/USD
|6.888
|0.0061
|0.0095
