 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.07.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.07.
Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)64.160.0510.36
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.080.4212.67
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,400.500.5119.2
Indices
Dow-Jones26,783.49- 138.633,456.03
S&P 5002,979.635.59472.78
Nasdaq8,141.7343.351,506.45
Nikkei21,565.1530.81,550.38
Dax12,436.55- 106.961,877.59
FTSE 1007,536.47- 12.8808.34
CAC 40 INDEX5,572.1- 17.09841.41
Shanghai Composite2,928.23- 5.13434.33
BIST 10096 856.09- 2,082.295,585.61
RTS1,394.86- 2.85326.14
Currency
USD/EUR1.1208- 0.0006- 0.0259
USD/GBP1.2468- 0.0042- 0.0286
JPY/USD108.850.13- 0.84
RUB/USD63.81390.1339- 5.5375
TRY/USD5.6971- 0.04020.4077
CNY/USD6.8880.00610.0095
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi