Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.12.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.12.

7 December, 2019 10:49

https://report.az/storage/news/2288de9b4733d58e9930d0a85bb3910d/99c9249e-9a64-43ae-85be-39771df55d03_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 64.39 1.00 10.59 WTI (dollar/barrel) 59.20 0.77 13.79 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,465.10 -18.00 183.80 Indices Dow-Jones 28,015.06 337.27 4,687.60 S&P 500 3,145.91 28.48 7.00 Nasdaq 8,656.53 85.83 2,021.25 Nikkei 23,354.40 54.31 3,339.63 Dax 13,166.58 111.78 2,607.62 FTSE 100 7,239.66 101.81 511.53 CAC 40 INDEX 5,871.91 70.36 1,141.22 Shanghai Composite 2,912.01 12.55 418.11 Bist 100 108,869.14 210.16 17,598.66 RTS 1,448.34 17.95 379.62 Currency USD/EUR 1.1060 -0.0044 -0.0363 USD/GBP 1.3140 -0.0017 0.0386 JPY/USD 108.5800 -0.1800 -1.1100 RUB/USD 63.6686 -0.0402 -5.6828 TRY/USD 5.7758 0.0272 0.4864 CNY/USD 7.0349 -0.0099 0.1564