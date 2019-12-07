|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|64.39
|1.00
|10.59
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|59.20
|0.77
|13.79
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,465.10
|-18.00
|183.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,015.06
|337.27
|4,687.60
|S&P 500
|3,145.91
|28.48
|7.00
|Nasdaq
|8,656.53
|85.83
|2,021.25
|Nikkei
|23,354.40
|54.31
|3,339.63
|Dax
|13,166.58
|111.78
|2,607.62
|FTSE 100
|7,239.66
|101.81
|511.53
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,871.91
|70.36
|1,141.22
|Shanghai Composite
|2,912.01
|12.55
|418.11
|Bist 100
|108,869.14
|210.16
|17,598.66
|RTS
|1,448.34
|17.95
|379.62
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1060
|-0.0044
|-0.0363
|USD/GBP
|1.3140
|-0.0017
|0.0386
|JPY/USD
|108.5800
|-0.1800
|-1.1100
|RUB/USD
|63.6686
|-0.0402
|-5.6828
|TRY/USD
|5.7758
|0.0272
|0.4864
|CNY/USD
|7.0349
|-0.0099
|0.1564
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.12.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.12.
https://report.az/storage/news/2288de9b4733d58e9930d0a85bb3910d/99c9249e-9a64-43ae-85be-39771df55d03_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- BSE turnover declines 4% 06 December, 2019 / 17:20
- CBA currency exchange rates (06.12.2019) 06 December, 2019 / 09:43
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.12.2019) 06 December, 2019 / 09:28
- CBA currency exchange rates (05.12.2019) 05 December, 2019 / 09:44
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.12.2019) 05 December, 2019 / 09:30
- The Euro is the currency no one wants to own, Deutsche Bank says 04 December, 2019 / 14:33
- Government mortgage lending declines by 41% in Azerbaijan 04 December, 2019 / 12:30
- CBA currency exchange rates (04.12.2019) 04 December, 2019 / 09:40
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2019) 04 December, 2019 / 09:28
- Azerbaijan 19% growth in monetary base 03 December, 2019 / 15:37
Economic DepartmentNews Author