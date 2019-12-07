 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.12.2019)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)64.391.0010.59
WTI (dollar/barrel)59.200.7713.79
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,465.10-18.00183.80
Indices
Dow-Jones28,015.06337.274,687.60
S&P 5003,145.9128.487.00
Nasdaq8,656.5385.832,021.25
Nikkei23,354.4054.313,339.63
Dax13,166.58111.782,607.62
FTSE 1007,239.66101.81511.53
CAC 40 INDEX5,871.9170.361,141.22
Shanghai Composite2,912.0112.55418.11
Bist 100108,869.14210.1617,598.66
RTS1,448.3417.95379.62
Currency
USD/EUR1.1060-0.0044-0.0363
USD/GBP1.3140-0.00170.0386
JPY/USD108.5800-0.1800-1.1100
RUB/USD63.6686-0.0402-5.6828
TRY/USD5.77580.02720.4864
CNY/USD7.0349-0.00990.1564
