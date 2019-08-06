 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.96- 1.936.16
WTI (dollar/barrel)54.97- 0.699.56
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,475.1017.60193.80
Indices
Dow-Jones25,717.74- 767.272,390.28
S&P 5002,844.74- 87.31337.89
Nasdaq7,726.04- 278.031,090.76
Nikkei20,720.29- 366.87705.52
Dax11,658.51- 213.931,099.55
FTSE 1007,223.85- 183.21495.72
CAC 40 INDEX5,241.55- 117.44510.86
Shanghai Composite2,821.50- 46.34327.60
Bist 10098,673.28- 1,006.167,402.80
RTS1,282.29- 10.90213.57
Currency
USD/EUR1.11800.0072- 0.0359
USD/GBP1.2143- 0.0019- 0.0611
JPY/USD105.9500- 0.6400- 3.7400
RUB/USD65.47750.2354- 3.8739
TRY/USD5.57120.01280.2818
CNY/USD7.05070.11020.1722
