Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2019)

6 August, 2019 09:31

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.96 - 1.93 6.16 WTI (dollar/barrel) 54.97 - 0.69 9.56 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,475.10 17.60 193.80 Indices Dow-Jones 25,717.74 - 767.27 2,390.28 S&P 500 2,844.74 - 87.31 337.89 Nasdaq 7,726.04 - 278.03 1,090.76 Nikkei 20,720.29 - 366.87 705.52 Dax 11,658.51 - 213.93 1,099.55 FTSE 100 7,223.85 - 183.21 495.72 CAC 40 INDEX 5,241.55 - 117.44 510.86 Shanghai Composite 2,821.50 - 46.34 327.60 Bist 100 98,673.28 - 1,006.16 7,402.80 RTS 1,282.29 - 10.90 213.57 Currency USD/EUR 1.1180 0.0072 - 0.0359 USD/GBP 1.2143 - 0.0019 - 0.0611 JPY/USD 105.9500 - 0.6400 - 3.7400 RUB/USD 65.4775 0.2354 - 3.8739 TRY/USD 5.5712 0.0128 0.2818 CNY/USD 7.0507 0.1102 0.1722