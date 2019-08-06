|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.96
|- 1.93
|6.16
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|54.97
|- 0.69
|9.56
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,475.10
|17.60
|193.80
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,717.74
|- 767.27
|2,390.28
|S&P 500
|2,844.74
|- 87.31
|337.89
|Nasdaq
|7,726.04
|- 278.03
|1,090.76
|Nikkei
|20,720.29
|- 366.87
|705.52
|Dax
|11,658.51
|- 213.93
|1,099.55
|FTSE 100
|7,223.85
|- 183.21
|495.72
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,241.55
|- 117.44
|510.86
|Shanghai Composite
|2,821.50
|- 46.34
|327.60
|Bist 100
|98,673.28
|- 1,006.16
|7,402.80
|RTS
|1,282.29
|- 10.90
|213.57
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1180
|0.0072
|- 0.0359
|USD/GBP
|1.2143
|- 0.0019
|- 0.0611
|JPY/USD
|105.9500
|- 0.6400
|- 3.7400
|RUB/USD
|65.4775
|0.2354
|- 3.8739
|TRY/USD
|5.5712
|0.0128
|0.2818
|CNY/USD
|7.0507
|0.1102
|0.1722
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2019)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.
https://report.az/storage/news/eee8a3312df0f693ffa1a01d6b447c6a/77724ece-b5b9-48c9-b4b3-5255fafc235a_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Ministry: Decline in tax receipts from oil and gas sector compensated by non-oil sector in Azerbaijan 06 August, 2019 / 16:54
- CBA currency exchange rates (06.08.2019) 06 August, 2019 / 09:23
- SSC expenditures exceed revenues 05 August, 2019 / 18:00
- Mega Insurance increases authorized capital by nearly 60% 05 August, 2019 / 15:17
- HSBC CEO resigns due to "challenging global situation" 05 August, 2019 / 11:20
- Mugan Bank increases authorized capital by 5.3% 05 August, 2019 / 10:47
- Nominal and real effective exchange rates of Azerbaijani manat go down 05 August, 2019 / 10:19
- CBA currency exchange rates (05.08.2019) 05 August, 2019 / 09:26
- Azerbaijan sees 6% decline in repo and reverse-repo operations market 03 August, 2019 / 12:14
- Azerbaijan’s government securities market grows by 11% 03 August, 2019 / 11:13
Economic DepartmentNews Author