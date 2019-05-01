Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.05.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|72.80
|0.76
|19.00
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|63.91
|0.41
|18.50
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,286.80
|5.30
|5.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,592.91
|38.52
|3,265.45
|S&P 500
|2,945.83
|2.80
|438.98
|Nasdaq
|8,095.39
|-66.47
|1,460.11
|Nikkei
|22,258.73
|0.00
|2,243.96
|Dax
|12,344.08
|16.06
|1,785.12
|FTSE 100
|7,418.22
|-22.44
|690.09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,586.41
|5.44
|855.72
|Shanghai Composite
|3,078.34
|15.84
|584.44
|Bist 100
|95,415.57
|880.47
|4,145.09
|RTS
|1,248.39
|-6.57
|179.67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1215
|0.0029
|-0.0281
|USD/GBP
|1.3023
|0.0086
|0.0269
|JPY/USD
|111.3900
|-0.2600
|1.7000
|RUB/USD
|64.6195
|0.1545
|-4.7319
|TRY/USD
|5.9653
|0.0168
|0.6759
|CNY/USD
|6.7348
|0.0012
|-0.1437
Economic DepartmentNews Author