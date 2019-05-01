 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.05.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)72.800.7619.00
WTI (dollar/barrel)63.910.4118.50
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,286.805.305.50
Indices
Dow-Jones26,592.9138.523,265.45
S&P 5002,945.832.80438.98
Nasdaq8,095.39-66.471,460.11
Nikkei22,258.730.002,243.96
Dax12,344.0816.061,785.12
FTSE 1007,418.22-22.44690.09
CAC 40 INDEX5,586.415.44855.72
Shanghai Composite3,078.3415.84584.44
Bist 10095,415.57880.474,145.09
RTS1,248.39-6.57179.67
Currency
USD/EUR1.12150.0029-0.0281
USD/GBP1.30230.00860.0269
JPY/USD111.3900-0.26001.7000
RUB/USD64.61950.1545-4.7319
TRY/USD5.96530.01680.6759
CNY/USD6.73480.0012-0.1437
