Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.05.2019)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.05.

1 May, 2019 09:28

https://report.az/storage/news/dd0e8e4cc3355e6606917f8d53384e72/373dc54a-bdce-4fb2-a976-5bc1876e282c_292.jpg

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 72.80 0.76 19.00 WTI (dollar/barrel) 63.91 0.41 18.50 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,286.80 5.30 5.50 Indices Dow-Jones 26,592.91 38.52 3,265.45 S&P 500 2,945.83 2.80 438.98 Nasdaq 8,095.39 -66.47 1,460.11 Nikkei 22,258.73 0.00 2,243.96 Dax 12,344.08 16.06 1,785.12 FTSE 100 7,418.22 -22.44 690.09 CAC 40 INDEX 5,586.41 5.44 855.72 Shanghai Composite 3,078.34 15.84 584.44 Bist 100 95,415.57 880.47 4,145.09 RTS 1,248.39 -6.57 179.67 Currency USD/EUR 1.1215 0.0029 -0.0281 USD/GBP 1.3023 0.0086 0.0269 JPY/USD 111.3900 -0.2600 1.7000 RUB/USD 64.6195 0.1545 -4.7319 TRY/USD 5.9653 0.0168 0.6759 CNY/USD 6.7348 0.0012 -0.1437