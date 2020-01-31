 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency marets

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)59.190.07-9.14
WTI (dollar/barrel)53.220.52-8.55
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,576.40-8.5058.30
Indices
Dow-Jones28,859.44124.99214.18
S&P 5003,283.6610.2643.64
Nasdaq9,298.9323.77292.31
Nikkei23,215.94284.63-459.13
Dax13,157.12-187.88-179.99
FTSE 1007,381.96-101.61-262.94
CAC 40 INDEX5,871.77-83.12-165.32
Shanghai Composite2,976.530.00-56.80
BIST 100119,849.65160.156,166.05
RTS1,544.55-26.10-4.85
Currency
USD/EUR1.10240.0008-0.0174
USD/GBP1.30960.0080-0.0017
JPY/USD109.05000.1500-0.1100
RUB/USD63.27470.62241.1372
TRY/USD5.97970.01510.0303
CNY/USD6.91090.0000-0.0688
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!