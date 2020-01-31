|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|59.19
|0.07
|-9.14
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.22
|0.52
|-8.55
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,576.40
|-8.50
|58.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|28,859.44
|124.99
|214.18
|S&P 500
|3,283.66
|10.26
|43.64
|Nasdaq
|9,298.93
|23.77
|292.31
|Nikkei
|23,215.94
|284.63
|-459.13
|Dax
|13,157.12
|-187.88
|-179.99
|FTSE 100
|7,381.96
|-101.61
|-262.94
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,871.77
|-83.12
|-165.32
|Shanghai Composite
|2,976.53
|0.00
|-56.80
|BIST 100
|119,849.65
|160.15
|6,166.05
|RTS
|1,544.55
|-26.10
|-4.85
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1024
|0.0008
|-0.0174
|USD/GBP
|1.3096
|0.0080
|-0.0017
|JPY/USD
|109.0500
|0.1500
|-0.1100
|RUB/USD
|63.2747
|0.6224
|1.1372
|TRY/USD
|5.9797
|0.0151
|0.0303
|CNY/USD
|6.9109
|0.0000
|-0.0688
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2020)
https://report.az/storage/news/3d6758a73cdecc35b9ee55afcc14bc8d/0e0e4aa2-88d5-4005-8870-eae01a1f05e7_292.jpg
