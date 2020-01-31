Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2020)

​Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency marets

31 January, 2020 09:01

https://report.az/storage/news/3d6758a73cdecc35b9ee55afcc14bc8d/0e0e4aa2-88d5-4005-8870-eae01a1f05e7_292.jpg

Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 59.19 0.07 -9.14 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.22 0.52 -8.55 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,576.40 -8.50 58.30 Indices Dow-Jones 28,859.44 124.99 214.18 S&P 500 3,283.66 10.26 43.64 Nasdaq 9,298.93 23.77 292.31 Nikkei 23,215.94 284.63 -459.13 Dax 13,157.12 -187.88 -179.99 FTSE 100 7,381.96 -101.61 -262.94 CAC 40 INDEX 5,871.77 -83.12 -165.32 Shanghai Composite 2,976.53 0.00 -56.80 BIST 100 119,849.65 160.15 6,166.05 RTS 1,544.55 -26.10 -4.85 Currency USD/EUR 1.1024 0.0008 -0.0174 USD/GBP 1.3096 0.0080 -0.0017 JPY/USD 109.0500 0.1500 -0.1100 RUB/USD 63.2747 0.6224 1.1372 TRY/USD 5.9797 0.0151 0.0303 CNY/USD 6.9109 0.0000 -0.0688

