Key indicators of global commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2026)
Finance
- 07 November, 2026
- 10:20
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|
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
98.32
|
0.03
|
37.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
90.83
|
0.31
|
33.41
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,074.90
|
- 38.60
|
- 266.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,285.73
|
- 237.33
|
3,222.44
|
S&P 500
|
7,376.86
|
23.13
|
531.36
|
Nasdaq
|
24,579.42
|
264.43
|
1,337.43
|
Nikkei
|
57,434.77
|
- 3,643.13
|
7,095.2
|
Dax
|
25,820.36
|
- 504.65
|
1,329.95
|
FTSE 100
|
10,673.94
|
- 108.72
|
742.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,956.70
|
- 248.67
|
- 192.80
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,649.18
|
- 40.73
|
- 319.66
|
Bist 100
|
11,482.60
|
149.33
|
221.08
|
RTS
|
949.88
|
3.04
|
- 164.25
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1143
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.0602
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3352
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.0121
|
JPY/USD
|
158.4800
|
0.7800
|
2.0300
|
RUB/USD
|
82.0000
|
0.4800
|
3.2500
|
TRY/USD
|
50.1497
|
0.0500
|
7.1935
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6735
|
0.0100
|
- 0.3155
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.11.2026)
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