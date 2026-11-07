Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Key indicators of global commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 10:20
    Key indicators of global commodity, stock and currency markets (07.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    98.32

    0.03

    37.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    90.83

    0.31

    33.41

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,074.90

    - 38.60

    - 266.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,285.73

    - 237.33

    3,222.44

    S&P 500

    7,376.86

    23.13

    531.36

    Nasdaq

    24,579.42

    264.43

    1,337.43

    Nikkei

    57,434.77

    - 3,643.13

    7,095.2

    Dax

    25,820.36

    - 504.65

    1,329.95

    FTSE 100

    10,673.94

    - 108.72

    742.56

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,956.70

    - 248.67

    - 192.80

    Shanghai Composite

    3,649.18

    - 40.73

    - 319.66

    Bist 100

    11,482.60

    149.33

    221.08

    RTS

    949.88

    3.04

    - 164.25

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1143

    - 0.0100

    - 0.0602

    USD/GBP

    1.3352

    - 0.0100

    - 0.0121

    JPY/USD

    158.4800

    0.7800

    2.0300

    RUB/USD

    82.0000

    0.4800

    3.2500

    TRY/USD

    50.1497

    0.0500

    7.1935

    CNY/USD

    6.6735

    0.0100

    - 0.3155
    World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.11.2026)
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