Javid Gurbanov: Tax base should be expanded

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The tax base must be expanded, got substantial and softened. Everyone should pay tax according to its revenue".

Report informs, Javid Gurbanov, MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said during the discussion of the draft law "On credit bureaus" for the 2nd reading at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship. The MP, also, noted importance of the works for reduction of people's dependence on banks.

"We shouldn't be afraid of devaluation. Wages, material welfare should be increased. Reduction of dependence on imports, policy for increase in exports aimed exactly at that", J.Gurbanov said.

MP Vahid Ahmadov also drew attention on the issue that recovery of banking system has not been completed yet. He expressed his support to concentration of the banks, but not to their closure.

Rufat Aslanli, Chairman of the Financial Markets Control Chamber Board of Directors stressed failure of this practice.