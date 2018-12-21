Insurance payments on accidents at work amount to AZN 2.8M

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, Azerbaijan-based insurers’ premiums on compulsory insurance against loss of professional work capacity as a result of labor accidents and occupational diseases amounted to AZN 33,039,000, up AZN 2,795,300 or 9.23% from January-October 2018, AZN 2,048,000 or 6.6% from previous year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Payments on compulsory insurance against loss of professional work capacity as a result of labor accidents and occupational diseases in the reporting period stood at AZN 2,812,600, up 215,400 or 18.29% from January-October 2018, down AZN 123,700 or 4.21% in comparison to a year earlier.

Payments made up 8.51% of premiums.