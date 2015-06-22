In Azerbaijan, more than half ATMs fixed in the capital

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of ATMs in comparison with the same period of last year increased by 6.6% or 163 units, and on 1 May 2015 amounted to 2642.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), 56.2% or 1,484 ATMs fixed in Baku, 43.8% or 1,158 units accounted for regions of the country. According to the report, in the capital increasing in the number of ATMs in the annualized rate made 6.4%, or 89 units, in the regions - 6.8%, or 74 units.

On May 1 of this year, for one ATM accounts for 3.6 per thousand of population. In the same period of last year this figure made 3.8 per thousand.

According to the Central Bank, the volume of transactions attributable to a cash machine, in comparison with the same period of last year grew by 3.3% on May 1, 2015 and amounted to 324.7 thousand manats.