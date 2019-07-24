 Top

IMF: There is always a risk that shocks in Azerbaijan’s economic partners will affect its economy - EXCLUSIVE

There is always a risk that shocks in Azerbaijan’s economic partners will affect its economy, Natalia Tamirisa, head of the IMF mission in Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Report.

"Indeed Azerbaijan has long-standing economic ties with all the countries you mentioned. There is always a risk that shocks in Azerbaijan’s economic partners will affect its economy. However, since Azerbaijan’s economy is heavily dependent on hydrocarbon resources, oil prices remain the main channel through which external shocks are transmitted to Azerbaijan’s economy," she said.

