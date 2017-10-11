IMF: GDP per capita in Azerbaijan will soar 34% in next 5 years

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of GDP per capita in Azerbaijan is expected to rise by $140 or 3.5% compared with previous year and reach $4100 by late 2017.

Report informs, the forecast was issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF predicts that per capita GDP in Azerbaijan will reach $ 4440 in 2018, $ 4750 in 2019, $ 5080 in 2020, $ 5440 in 2021, $ 5840 in 2022.

In 2014, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in Azerbaijan was recorded at $ 8050 reaching an all-time high. This indicator has been calculated since 1992 and at that time it was a record low of $160.

According to the IMF, average GDP per capita in emerging countries by the end of 2017 is expected to reach $ 4960, $ 45070 in the developed countries and average GDP per capita globally will be $ 10750.

Azerbaijan with this indicator of 2017-2014, surpassed average GDP per capita of emerging countries.