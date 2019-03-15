IMF appoints new chief of mission on Azerbaijan

Natalia Tamirisa has been appointed as the new chief of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan, Aghgun Gadirli, Head of the IMF Local Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

According to her, Natalia Tamirisa has started as the chief of IMF mission to Azerbaijan since January 2019: "Azerbaijani side had been notified of her appointment."

Gadirli did not announce the date of official presentation.

Former Chief of the IMF Mission to Azerbaijan Mohammed El Qorchi had worked on this post since November 10, 2015.

"Natalia Tamirisa is an Advisor in the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department and the IMF Mission Chief for Azerbaijan. Having served as the head of the Regional Studies Division in the Middle East and Central Asia Department for several years, Ms. Tamirisa is closely familiar with the economic issues facing the Caucasus and Central Asia region. She also brings a wealth of global and country experiences from her twenty-year career at the IMF, where she has covered the gamut of topics in economic policy, including for the World Economic Outlook and the Early Warning Exercises. She has worked on a diverse set of economies, such as the Czech Republic, the Euro Area, Malaysia, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkmenistan. Her research interests include the economics of international capital flows and macroeconomic forecasting. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Hawaii (USA)," Aghgun Gadirl said.

Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with IMF since 1992.