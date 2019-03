Azerbaijan’s net financial assets increased by $4,786.1 million in 2018, down 11.7% from 2017, Report informs citing Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Growth in investments directed to abroad made up $1,760.9 million (-31.3%), in portfolio investments - 818.7 million (-$80.9 million), decline in derivative financial instruments - $3.6 million (-5.3%), growth in other investments - $2,210.1 million (-24.8%).