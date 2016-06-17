Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku, June 17-19, Government House workers were sent to rest.

Report informs, the employees of the structure will rest until June 21.

Ministry of Economy will not work from June 15 to 21.

Energy Ministry employees were sent home from June 14 and will return to work on June 20.

The Ministry of Agriculture not works from June 14 until June 20.

Notably, a similar situation exists in other organizations in the Government House.