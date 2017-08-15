Gold production in Azerbaijan increased more than three times

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gold production in Azerbaijan increased, while silver production decreased.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

In January-July this year, the country produced 3,605 kg of gold, which is 3.2 times more than the corresponding period last year. Silver production fell by 7% up to 204.7 kg.

Notably, gold production in Azerbaijan carried out in Dashkasan (AzerGold CJSC) and Gedabek (Anglo-Asian Mining (Britain)).

In Azerbaijan, the gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997. The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1, Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan, which are currently under Armenian occupation - 3. The agreement Azerbaijan's share is 51% of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%. The first gold production in Gadabay deposit began in 2009.