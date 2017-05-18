GBP rate to US-dollar reaches 7-month high

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The British pound exchange rate hit 1.3046 USD/GBP, which is the highest rate since September 30, 2016.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, the reason is retail boost in the Kingdom. According to national statistics service of the country, retail volume in April grew by 2.3%. This exceeded forecasts which were around 1%.

Notably, in October 2016, GBP rate against US-dollar dropped to 30-year-low to 1.1450 USD/GBP. This was considered as an aftershock of Brexit.