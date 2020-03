Baku. December,3. REPORT.AZ/ Scope of official foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) made 14,996 billion USD as of December,1, 2014.

Report informs referring the information given by CBAR, official foreign exchange reserves fell by 0,25% or 37,3 million USD in comparison with November of this year. In comparison with the same period of previous year foreign exchange reserves increased by 9,1% or 1,253 billion USD.

It should be noted that, as of beginning of the year, increase observed in foreign exchange reserves of CBAR substituted with reduce in August and such negative dynamics going on last 4 months.