Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijani Central Bank increased in cash

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Excluding cash foreign currency reserves in the savings of Azerbaijani Central Bank (ACB), official reserve assets increased by 14,5% or 847,1 million USD and amounted to 6 683,2 million dollars during May this year. Report was told by ACB.

The growth was recorded in currency and deposits point. The maximum level of official reserve assets was observed in June 2014, it was amounted to 15 027,3 million dollars. Decreasing indicator since that time, showed the growth only in May this year.

Compared to the beginning of the year, official reserve assets decreased by 5 975,5 million USD or 47.2%.