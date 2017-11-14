Forecast: Dollar will climb, while gold and oil price to decline

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Trading rules with the US have changed and this has been made clear to all partner countries".

Report informs citing the TASS, US President Donald Trump has twitted.

President stated that the US will soon eliminate its trade deficit: “After my tour of Asia, all countries dealing with us on trade know that the rules have changed. The United States has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion. The massive trade deficits must go down quickly!”.

Notably, in the first nine months of 2017, the US foreign trade deficit amounted to $ 403.1 billion. This is approximately 2.1% of GDP.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, reducing US trade deficit can cause trade surplus of its trade partners' even negative balance: "As a result, less US currency flow will occur, which will lead to the liquidity increase in the country, the interest rates on Fed and liquidity absorption in the country. All of these steps will be strengthening US-dollar”.

Analytical Group predicts that during Trump's second possible presidential term, that is, after 2020, US-dollar rate will be lower than 0.8 EUR, with gold rising to 750-800 dollars per ounce and oil price at $ 25 per barrel.