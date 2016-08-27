"Fitch Ratings" affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Fitch Ratings" reviewed ratings of Azerbaijan.

"Report" informs that, "Fitch Ratings" has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) at "BB+", with "negative" prognosis.

The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bond has also been affirmed at "BB+".

The short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs have been affirmed at "B+".