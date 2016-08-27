"Fitch Ratings" affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings

https://report.az/storage/news/24ee6ae8b8503844f053989651e1b5ad/1be19798-c9ac-48f0-beba-7279c1e839a4_292.jpg
Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Fitch Ratings" reviewed ratings of Azerbaijan.
"Report" informs that, "Fitch Ratings" has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) at "BB+", with "negative" prognosis.
The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bond has also been affirmed at "BB+".
The short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs have been affirmed at "B+".
Tural İbadlıNews Author