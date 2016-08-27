 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Fitch Ratings" affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings

    The short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs have been affirmed at B+

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Fitch Ratings" reviewed ratings of Azerbaijan.

    "Report" informs that, "Fitch Ratings" has affirmed Azerbaijan's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR) at "BB+", with "negative" prognosis.

    The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bond has also been affirmed at "BB+".

    The short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs have been affirmed at "B+".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi