    Fitch named countries exposed to risk after Trump’s economic decisions

    His protectionist policies will pose problems for global economy

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ International rating agency Fitch has named the countries which may most suffer from economic policies of US President Donald Trump.

    Report informs referring to Fitch, 12 countries and 2 regions are included into the list. The Agency says Trump administration poses risk for international economic conditions and global credit market. Thus, according to information, US administration’s support for protectionist economic policies will affect some countries in trade relations with this country. 

    The countries and regions under risk are Germany, Canada, Japan, china, Mexico, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Salvador, Brazil, Eastern Asia and Central Europe. 

