​Express Bank sees 78% rise in profit

As of April 1, 2019, Express Bank’s assets stood at AZN 322.438 million, down 9.1% from the previous year, Report informs.

The Bank says that the loans issued to customers amounted to AZN 216.832 million of the assets . The loan portfolio extended by 16.8% from previous year.

Liabilities declined by 4% to AZN 201.526 million, deposit portfolio dropped by 14.7% to AZN 155.41 million, total capital slipped 16.4% to AZN 120.912 million.

Interest incomes went up 28.9% to AZN 9.318 million, interest expenditures stepped up 25.3% to AZN 2.47 million, non-interest incomes surged by 48.3% to AZN 3.54 million, non-interest expenditures soared 7.8% to AZN 8.593 million, allocations for special reserves on compensation of possible losses on assets amounted to AZN 459,000. Consequently, the bank ended the first quarter of 2019 on AZN 1.336 million in profit, up 78.4% in comparison to a year ago.

