Exchange Rates of Central Bank (24.06.2016)

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank, U.S. dollar increased by 0,20% and made 1,5332 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went down by 3,22% and made 1,6787 AZN.

Russian ruble decreased by 2,95% and amounted to 0,0230 AZN.

After the news about the results of the referendum (Brexit), when the majority voted in favor of the British withdrawal from the EU, the pound sterling fell sharply by 9.3% - from 2.2636 AZN to 2.0530 AZN.