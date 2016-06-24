Exchange Rates of Central Bank (24.06.2016)

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank, U.S. dollar increased by 0,20% and made 1,5332 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went down by 3,22% and made 1,6787 AZN.
Russian ruble decreased by 2,95% and amounted to 0,0230 AZN.
After the news about the results of the referendum (Brexit), when the majority voted in favor of the British withdrawal from the EU, the pound sterling fell sharply by 9.3% - from 2.2636 AZN to 2.0530 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.5332 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.6787 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0230 AZN
|1 AUD
|1.1244 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1066 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0078 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.4591 AZN
|1 AED
|0.4174 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.1001 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.1301 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0620 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.2290 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.2318 AZN
|1 DKK
|0.2258 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.6875 AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1976 AZN
|1 INR
|0.0225 AZN
|1 GBP
|2.2530 AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0114 AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0050 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1772 AZN
|1 CHF
|1.5774 AZN
|1 ILS
|0.3920 AZN
|1 CAD
|1.1747 AZN
|1 KWD
|5.0983 AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0045 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0227 AZN
|100 LBP
|0.1018 AZN
|1 MYR
|0.3725 AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0796 AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0779 AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1727 AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1766 AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0523 AZN
|1 PLN
|0.3752 AZN
|1 SGD
|1.1256 AZN
|1 SAR
|0.4088 AZN
|1 SDR
|2.1800 AZN
|1 TRY
|0.5164 AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0472 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1951 AZN
|1 TMT
|0.4558 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0617 AZN
|100 JPY
|1.5143 AZN
|1 NZD
|1.0712 AZN
|1 XAU
|1935.1284 AZN
|1 XAG
|27.4716 AZN
|1 XPT
|1476.4716 AZN
|1 XPD
|858.5920 AZN
