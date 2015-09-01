Euro rate up on world markets

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ On August 31, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones index went down by 0,69% and amounted to 16 528,03 points, S&P 500 decreased by 0,84% and made 1 972,18 and Nasdaq by 1,07% and made 4 776,51 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index has not changed and remains at 6 247,94 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,38% to 10 259,46 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,47% and amounted to 4 652,95 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,72% and amounted to 1 141,50 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1268 dollars (+0,74%).