Euro and gold decreased in world market

Baku. 12 June .REPORT.AZ/ On June 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,22% and made 18 039,37. S&P 500 index increased by 0,17% and amounted to 2 108,51 and Nasdaq up by 0,11% and constituted to 5082,51 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,24% and amounted to 6 846,74 points, French CAC-40 increased by 0,74% and made 4 971,37 points the German DAX up by 0,60% and made 11 332,78 points and.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,39% and amounted to 1 180,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,21% and made 1,1261.