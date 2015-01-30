 Top
    Close photo mode

    EBRD to hold a business forum in Georgia

    In mid-May the annual meeting of the bank to be hosted in Tbilisi

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 24th annual meeting and business forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be held on May 14-15 this year in Tbilisi (Georgia).

    Report informs the event will be attended by EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti and officials of government agencies of member countries of the EBRD.

    An agreement to hold the forum was reached during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti at last year's Forum in Davos.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi