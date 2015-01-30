EBRD to hold a business forum in Georgia

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 24th annual meeting and business forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be held on May 14-15 this year in Tbilisi (Georgia).

Report informs the event will be attended by EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti and officials of government agencies of member countries of the EBRD.

An agreement to hold the forum was reached during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti at last year's Forum in Davos.