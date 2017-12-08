EBRD project portfolio soars 56% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The total amount of funds allocated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Azerbaijan this October increased by € 462 million or 19.15%, while as of November 1, totaled € 2.875 billion.

Report informs, share of private sector in loans decreased by 17 basis points from 49% to 32%. The number of projects financed in Azerbaijan increased by one unit to 163.

The cumulative disbursements made by Azerbaijan to EBRD increased by € 37 mln or 2.01% to € 1,878 billion.

Operating assets of the bank in Azerbaijan increased by €18 million or 3.13% to €593 million.

In reporting period, current portfolio of projects financed by EBRD in Azerbaijan grew by €439 million or 88.85% (1.56 fold growth) totaled €1,225 million.

Active project portfolio of EBRD in Azerbaijan also saw an increase.The number of projects increased by 1 unit or 2.04% to 50 units. The equity share of portfolio of the Bank in Azerbaijan recused by 1 basis point to 2%.

62% or € 754 million of current portfolio of EBRD allocated for energy, 29% or € 360 million for infrastructure, 5% or €62 million for industry, commerce and agribusiness, € 49 million or 4% financial institutions.

Thus, share of energy in the current investment portfolio increased by 21 basis points, share of industry, commerce and agribusiness up by 3 basis points, share of financial institutions increased by 2 basis points and share of infrastructure fell by 16 basis points.