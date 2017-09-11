Dollar fell to 9-month low in Turkey

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. dollar exchange rate in Turkey today fell below the level of 3.40 lira in cash currency market for the first time in the last 9 months.

Report informs, the rate fell against the background of news about the growth of the Turkish economy by 5.1% in the second quarter of this year.

Notably, on September 14, the Central Bank of Turkey will announce its decision on the discount rate. Changes in interest rates are not expected. For this reason, the dollar is expected to decline to a level of 3.35 TRY / USD.