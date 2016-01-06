 Top
    New Department Director appointed to International Bank of Azerbaijan

    Deputy director of the department, was appointed to this post

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ New director appointed to the Budget and Accounting Department of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). Report informs referring to the Bank, deputy director of that department Anar Naghiyev was appointed to this post.

    It should be noted that previously, Budget and Accounting Department headed by Rashad Gasimov. Then R.Gasimov elected president of "Inter" football club and his post has been vacant.

    At present, the bank's board chairman is Elmar Mammadov, deputy chairman Murad Shiraliyev and Ulvi Mansurov. U. Mansurov is bank's chief financial officer.

