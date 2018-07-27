Depositors of International Bank of Azerbaijan - Georgia to receive deposits from Liberty Bank's Branches

© photo: Sputnik / Murad Orujov https://report.az/storage/news/80d0879ba511fb9084f29d04e7fdb0e8/f158303a-c0f8-4a7c-a489-af25c989ec3d_292.jpg

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Depositors of "International Bank of Azerbaijan - Georgia" can get their deposits from any branch of Liberty Bank.

Report informs citing the Georgian press, Georgian National Bank reported.

"Deposits will be repaid to individual depositors who have deposits in the liquidated bank, starting July 30. The amount that does not exceed five thousand drams (about 3500 manats) will be available from any branch of Liberty Bank. Remaining amount will be paid in the liquidation process of the bank on general basis" information reports.

Notably, the cancellation of the license takes place on the basis of the application of shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan - Georgia. Shareholders made a decision to convert the bank into a non-banking organization at the general meeting.