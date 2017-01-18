Depositors of 10 closed banks in Azerbaijan were paid 722,1 million AZN

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 10 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 722,131 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 42,981 million manat, Zaminbank - 52,469 million manat, Kredobank - 27,77 million manat, Dekabank - 3,086 million manat, Atrabank - 14,271 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1,974 mln. manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,148 million manat, Gencebank - 976 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 120,364 mln. manat, Bank Standard CJSC – 434,092 mln. manat.