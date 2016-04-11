Debts of commercial banks to Central Bank sharply increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total requirement of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) to the commercial banks made 6 463,4 million manats to March 1, 2016.

Report informs citing the CBAR, total debt of the commercial banks to the CBAR increased 546,1 million manats or by 9,23% compared to February 1. In comparison with the analogical period of past year, this figure increased 4 554,2 million manats or 3,4-fold.

Increase of the commercial banks' debt to the CBAR occurred as a result of the measures carried out to protect liquidity in the banking system, which faces with financial difficulties. Currently, requirements to the banks reached to 19,7% of total bank assets. Last year this figure made 17,5% as well as 6,7% in the same period of 2015.