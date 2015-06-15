Credit investments in Azerbaijani economy remained stable

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of credit investments in Azerbaijani economy on May 1, 2015 amounted to 20 595.5 million manats, which is 0.1% or 36.8 million manats less than at the beginning of April. State banks have reduced lending by 26.8 mln. AZN, private banks 41.1 mln. AZN. In addition, non-bank credit institutions increased lending by 31.1 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, as of 1 May the volume of overdue loans amounted to 1 256.6 million manats, which is 43.3 million manats or 3.6% more than April 1, and 280 mln. AZN or 28.7% more than at the beginning of the year.

The share of problematic loans in total loan portfolio increased to 6.1%. Last month, this ratio was equal to 5.9% at the beginning of the year 5.2%.

Volume of loans in national currency in April decreased by 191.2 million manats or 1.5%. The share of overdue loans in the national currency in the total loan portfolio increased from 7% to 7.1%.

Loans in national currency as compared to the April 1, increased by 154.2 million manats or 1.8%.

The share of problem loans in foreign currency in the total volume of foreign currency loans in April, increased from 4.3% to 4.7%.