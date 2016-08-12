Concentration in insurance market of Azerbaijan is getting stronger - REVIEW

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Market share of the top five companies in terms of the amount of premiums collected is growing. Report informs they are " PASHA Insurance " JSC, " PASHA Life Insurance " JSC, " Ateshgah Insurance " JSC, " Ateshgah Life Insurance " JSC and " Azerinsurance "

According to the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber, these insurers, collected premiums in the amount of 183,6 mln AZN in the first half of this year. This is 64.3%.(285,4 mln. AZN) of country's total receipts.

At the end of the first half of 2015, share of the these companies was 57,6%. Thus, companies collected premiums in the amount of 139.7 mln AZN. Total revenues amounted to about 2424 mln AZN.

At the end of last year, "PASHA Insurance", " PASHA Life Insurance", "Ateshgah Insurance", "Ateshgah Life Insurance" and "Azersıgorta" collected 243.4 mln AZN collected. It means that only 5 companies control 54,9% of the market.

Notably, in 2015, insurance premiums amounted to 442.9 mln AZN. As can be seen the share of 5 companies slightly decreased at the end of last year. However, from the beginning of 2016 increased again.