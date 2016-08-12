Concentration in insurance market of Azerbaijan is getting stronger - REVIEW

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Market share of the top five companies in terms of the amount of premiums collected is growing. Report informs they are " PASHA Insurance " JSC, " PASHA Life Insurance " JSC, " Ateshgah Insurance " JSC, " Ateshgah Life Insurance " JSC and " Azerinsurance "
According to the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber, these insurers, collected premiums in the amount of 183,6 mln AZN in the first half of this year. This is 64.3%.(285,4 mln. AZN) of country's total receipts.
At the end of the first half of 2015, share of the these companies was 57,6%. Thus, companies collected premiums in the amount of 139.7 mln AZN. Total revenues amounted to about 2424 mln AZN.
At the end of last year, "PASHA Insurance", " PASHA Life Insurance", "Ateshgah Insurance", "Ateshgah Life Insurance" and "Azersıgorta" collected 243.4 mln AZN collected. It means that only 5 companies control 54,9% of the market.
Notably, in 2015, insurance premiums amounted to 442.9 mln AZN. As can be seen the share of 5 companies slightly decreased at the end of last year. However, from the beginning of 2016 increased again.
|No
|Insurance company
|Market share
|January-June, 2015
|January-December, 2015
|January-June, 2016
|1
|PASHA Insurance
|16,28%
|14,63%
|22,64%
|2
|PASHA Life Insurance
|13,52%
|12,31%
|15,78%
|3
|Ateshgah Insurance
|10,85%
|9,83%
|7,47%
|4
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|8,94%
|8,83%
|6,99%
|5
|Azerinsurance
|8,04%
|9,34%
|11,46%
|Total
|57,63%
|54,94%
|64,34%
