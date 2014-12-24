Changes were made in the Charter of SOCAR

Baku. 24 Dekabr. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree concerning making changes in the Charter of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, according to the Decree, second sentence of 1.1.4 article of SOCAR's Charter is given as "The Company prepares a consolidated account (including balance sheet) together with its independent balance sheet". As well as, in the first sentence of the 2.6.1 article is given under edition as "The Company provides book-keeping in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the book-keeping", as well constitutes and submits annual financial reports, tax reports in accordance with the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, statistic reports in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Official Statistic".

Besides this, article 6.11 added to the Charter stating that, "The Company publishes its consolidated financial reports along with audit report after ending of reporting year, but not later than July 30 of next year at the Company's web-site and periodical press".