Centralized liabilities soar in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The total liabilities of commercial banks and non-bank credit organizations (NBCO) operating in Azerbaijan to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made 6 847,9 mln. AZN as of July 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the CBA, the volume of liabilities has increased by 397,3 mln. AZN or 6,16% compared to the same indicator as of June 1, and decreased by 71,2 mln. AZN or 1,03% compared to the corresponding period of 2016. It is noted that the last indicator is 659,1 mln. AZN or 8,78% lower than the maximum level.

The analytical group of Report considers that the sharp growth of the centralized liabilities of commercial banks and non-bank credit organizations may be connected with the reorganization process of the debts of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.