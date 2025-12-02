Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up nearly 1% in November

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 11:00
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up nearly 1% in November

    The forex reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reached $11.4338 billion as of 1 December 2025, up 0.6% from 1 November.

    According to Report, which refers to the CBA, the reserves have grown 4.3% since the start of 2025 and 4.25% over the past year compared with 30 November 2024.

    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları noyabrda 1 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА в ноябре увеличились почти на 1%

