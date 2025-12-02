Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up nearly 1% in November
Finance
- 02 December, 2025
- 11:00
The forex reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reached $11.4338 billion as of 1 December 2025, up 0.6% from 1 November.
According to Report, which refers to the CBA, the reserves have grown 4.3% since the start of 2025 and 4.25% over the past year compared with 30 November 2024.
Latest News
12:17
AZAL upgrades in-flight entertainment systemInfrastructure
12:08
Text of Paris Agreement Global Stocktake assigned to Azerbaijan by Brazil agreedCOP29
12:03
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Lao People's Democratic RepublicForeign policy
11:56
Kos: Negotiations underway with US, Azerbaijan on possibility of EU participation in TRIPPRegion
11:49
Ilham Aliyev congratulates UAE President on Independence DayForeign policy
11:45
Kos: EU, Türkiye to discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization processRegion
11:44
Azerbaijan plans to host CICA General AssemblyForeign policy
11:43
Fitch Ratings expects banks in Azerbaijan, CIS region to be resilientFinance
11:41